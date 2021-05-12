Luke Bryan Announces Las Vegas Residency at New Resorts World

✖

Luke Bryan is getting to have his "Elvis moment." The country singer announced Wednesday that he will be fulfilling one of his childhood dreams by headlining his first-ever Las Vegas residency. Bryan will be one of the founding headliners at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens its doors on June 24, alongside Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, and fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry, all of whom announced Vegas residencies Wednesday morning as well.

Bryan made the announcement live on-air on the Today show, telling the co-anchors and viewers that he was "so excited" to make the announcement. Bryan, who noted that he has "never done a Vegas headlining run," revealed a Vegas residency is something he has been dreaming of ever since he was a child. He told the Today hosts that "as a kid, I used to have the Elvis 33 of him live in Las Vegas, and I used to sing like," going on to give his best impression of Presley singing. He added that "now I get to have my Elvis moment in Vegas. So I'm really excited for the fans."

We’re looking forward to putting on a unique show at The @rwlvtheatre! I’m already working on ideas and can’t wait to play for you on this new playground where I can create a fun and high energy experience. Tickets go on sale 5/24 with shows starting in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/HvtQaoDxN1 — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 12, 2021

Speaking with PEOPLE, the "Waves" hitmaker, who teased his residency last month, said he is "tremendously excited." He said his residency will be completely "different from what I typically do out on the road," as he will "have a theater with all the bells, whistles and wonderful technology at my fingertips, and a show that stands alone." He said he is looking forward to building the show and a unique experience for the 5,000-capacity venue.

"Everybody comes to Vegas to party and have fun and I feel like my catalog has songs that really will enhance and make that experience even more fun," he told the outlet. "There's nothing more fun than being on stage and being the master of ceremonies, the master of the party. I'm really just going to relish being on stage and connecting with my fans in a more intimate setting. It's going to be neat being on a stage that's kind of like my own playground."

Tickets, plus VIP and premium ticket packages, for all shows will go on sale to the public starting Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com. Bryan’s six-show Vegas residency kicks off on Feb. 11 and concludes on Feb. 20.