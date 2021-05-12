Katy Perry Announces Las Vegas Residency After Months of Rumors

✖

After months of rumors, Katy Perry has finally announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency. The "Waking Up in Vegas" singer made the big announcement on social media Wednesday morning, saying the brand new show — called Play — will kick off at the end of the year, Dec. 29, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Perry's website lists eight separate dates through January 15.

Fan pre-sale for the residency begins Monday, May 17, with various other pre-sales starting every other day of that week until the general on-sale begins Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PT. The highly-anticipated announcement comes on the heels of months of rumors of a Perry Vegas residency, fueled by tiny hints and nods from Perry herself as well as a promotion that came last month for the resort.

!!!ᗩᖇᗴ YOᑌ ᖇᗴᗩᗪY TO ᑭᒪᗩY!!! It’s a 🍄TRIP🍄 to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency, opening Dec 29 2021 @ The Theatre @ResortsWorldLV. Everything you need to know about tickets is at https://t.co/VNXmphRhJe #KATYPERRYPLAY pic.twitter.com/QMY0aPejUV — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2021

In the promotion, which featured Perry, her American Idol co-star Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Zedd and Tiësto, all four musicians appeared to promote the new club. Zedd and Tiësto had previously announced residencies there. Underwood, Bryan and Dion also announced their respective residencies on Wednesday. Underwood's is scheduled to begin in early December with Bryan's set for February 2021. Dion has 10 shows set for November starting Nov. 5, which will benefit COVID relief.

Underwood, as the theater’s second tenant, will have performances Dec. 1, 3-4, 8 and 10-11. Perry is set to repeatedly ring in the new year on Dec. 29 and 31 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12 and 14-15. Bryan will be a Vegas valentine on Feb. 11-12, 16, 18 and 19-20.

Variety reports that these mini-residencies could settle back in "for what has strongly been suggested will be return engagements." The resort itself is opening June 24, more than five months before Dion has her opening night at the theater. It's promising "Las Vegas's largest and tallest performance stage, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage" and audio boosted by upwards of 265 L-Acoustics speakers. It's also the first major resort to open on the Las Vegas strip since the Cosmopolitan in 2010. It's reported to have come at a cost of $4.3 billion and the hotel boasts 3,500 rooms.