Loretta Lynn Isn't Actually Married to Kid Rock, Her Representative Says

Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock made headlines on Monday when it was revealed that the couple married one another over the weekend. When it first came out, there was speculation it was done in a joking manner and it turns out that was the case after all. A representative of Lynn told E! News that it was a joke and something the two had planned for some time.

Applauding Lynn for becoming social media savvy, the rep explained how the two have teased each other about getting married in the past. With Lynn being “witty,” the pair felt the moment was right to execute the fake marriage and steal some headlines to kick off the week. Lynn also commented on the subject with a Facebook post calling the whole thing “fun” and reiterating that it was a joke. “Kid Rock and I didn't get married over the weekend, but we had a blast,” she concluded her message before adding an array of hashtags, which is something her rep said she has taken a liken too.

The whole scene unfolded while she was attending her son’s vow renewal with his wife and was accompanied by Kid Rock, who recently listed his Detroit mansion on the market at $2.2 billion. The rumor began from Lynn as she wrote on Facebook afterwards that “things got crazy” after the ceremony. “The preacher was already there so we had some fun with it,” Lynn wrote after noting that the pair have frequently joked about going through with marriage before. “Sorry girls, he's taken now!” It didn’t take long for the sudden news to make its way through social media as thousands of fans congratulated the two on their big moment. It seemed that things began to get so crazy with reactions that the fake couple decided to end the joke rather abruptly.

With Kid Rock not having to focus on married life after all, something he hasn’t done since his one and only marriage with Pamela Anderson that lasted from 2006 to 2007, he can take aim at completing the sale of his Detroit house. This is the second time since July 2019 that he has listed the place, though this time he has made some renovations to add some more value to the property. This includes an enhanced entertainment system outside and an outdoor shower. There's also a basement that is sure to entice potential buyers.