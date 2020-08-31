Fans Are Loving Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock's 'Wedding'

On Sunday, Loretta Lynn shared a series of photos from her recent "wedding" to Kid Rock, which took place during Lynn's son, Ernest's, vow renewal with his wife, Crystal over the weekend. "What a weekend!" Lynn captioned a series of photos from the day. "My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy--heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness." Several of the photos included Kid Rock, who was photographed down on one knee, his hands in Lynn's. In one shot, the country legend wore a bridal veil as Kid Rock held something in his hand. "my boy @kidrock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married," Lynn wrote. "Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loretta Lynn (@lorettalynnofficial) on Aug 30, 2020 at 7:48pm PDT She added the hashtags #gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder and #cougar, and fans couldn't get enough — scroll through for some reactions to the faux nuptials.

Many of Lynn's followers couldn't get enough of the sweet moment between the two longtime friends. Comments included: "This is what I needed in 2020." "This is THE BEST thing I've seen all day." "I love it!!!! You and Kid Rock. Match made in Heaven." "This is everything! Love the #cougar!!!" "Yess this is so wholesome."

Several people got a chuckle out of Kid Rock's bashful expressions in the snaps. "Ms. Loretta you making Kid Rock blush is the best. God bless you Ms. Loretta. Take care of yourself." "Ms. Loretta had him blushing lol." "I love this. Kid was blushing lol." "He got the better deal there, and hes blushing to prove it."

Many commented about how Kid Rock is the lucky one in this scenario. "Kid rock got himself a heck of a woman! LOL." "Bet he won't be able to keep up with you girl..love this.." "Not fair!!..Lucky Kid." "Kid u lucky dude..u got the best lady of em all..love Loretta."

A few were worried about the lack of masks in the photos. "I hope you all have been tested for Covid and are sure u r Negative. No Masks!!!" "Why does nobody have a mask on? Your age group is more at risk than anyone to have complications if you catch covid 19."

Other fans noted how special the evening must have been for Lynn and her family. Looks like one party y'all won't forget!!! Memories last forever What a fun, fabulous night for you and your family! Love this! That had to be so much fun !