Kid Rock Is Selling His Detroit Mansion for $2.2 Million

Kid Rock is in the midst of some serious life changes and is looking to move on from his Detroit mansion. The singer has listed his home for $2.2 million after purchasing it in 2012 and recently making some renovations on the house. News of his decision to put his home up for sale comes as he “married” Loretta Lynn over the weekend.

The 49-year-old’s house clocks in at 6,000-square-feet and has a boathouse to accompany the three-story home. Adding to its value is the fact that it’s one of just a few buildings to reside on the Detroit River. Inside, the mansion features six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms. Outback the boathouse contains a jet ski lift and a deck. Kid Rock, who was born Robert James Ritchie, added a two-car garage, two outdoor TVs to go with a new-look entertainment system outside and an outdoor shower as part of the recent renovations. This is the second time the rocker has listed the house for sale, last doing so in July 2019 at the same price. It’s not known what he ended paying for the house when he purchased it, but People suspects it’s close to half a million after it was listed at $465,000 the year before the transaction.

Those interested in checking out the home will discover a kitchen filled with stainless-steel appliances and a dining area with a view of the backyard. The bedrooms reside on the second floor, including a study room lined with bookshelves. Perhaps the biggest draw is the basement, which makes for the perfect hangout spot.

As for his surprise wedding to Lynn, the two did so while attending her son and his wife’s vow renewal over the weekend. That’s where a preacher came out, Rock got down on one knee and the two jokingly went through with the marriage. She documented the moment on Instagram, “We’ve always teased about getting ourselves married,” she began. “Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now!” While the authenticity of the nuptials remains a question, the two certainly appear to be very happy together and even more so after their “big day.” Kid Rock, who saw his Nashville bar deal with some citations during the coronavirus pandemic, has only been married once, tying the knot with Pamela Anderson in 2006 before separating in 2007.