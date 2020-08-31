Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock Got 'Married' This Weekend

Loretta Lynn's son Ernest and his wife renewed their vows over the weekend, and according to the country music icon, they weren't the only ones saying "I do." In a post on her social media accounts late Sunday night, Lynn wrote that she and Kid Rock had gotten married, sharing a series of photos from the day that included snaps of Lynn in a wedding veil, Kid Rock down on one knee and the two stars holding hands.

"What a weekend!" Lynn's caption read. "My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn't always easy--heck it's not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I'm so proud of them and wish them years of happiness." The 88-year-old wrote that it was then that "things got crazy" — "my boy @kidrock was there and we've always teased about getting ourselves married," she continued. "Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he's taken now!"

Lynn also added several hashtags to her post including #gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder and #cougar, raising a few eyebrows at the authenticity of the union. The singer's granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, also shared a post from the impromptu wedding, writing that Kid Rock was there to officiate Ernest and Crystal's ceremony but was surprised by a preacher when he was about to perform a song.

"Now you must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten," Tayla explained. "Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em. So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen! They have the preacher announce that he’s ready to do the vows now!" At that point, Lynn and Kid Rock became "giddy" "like school kids," according to Tayla, who confirmed that "obv" the marriage was "a joke."

"They were so caught off guard but both so happy," she wrote. "They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke) Unc (Tim Cobb) even had the veil ready. We all Laughed, sang, hugged. It was a moment last night in the midst of the world turning sideways where love and joy were absolutely shared."