Lady A's Charles Kelley Thanks Fans After Coming Home From the Hospital: 'Ready to Rock'

Charles Kelley is sharing another health update with fans after he was hospitalized over the weekend with appendicitis, revealing in a new Instagram video on Tuesday, July 13 that he is back home and on the mend. "Little health update. I am healthy. I am back," he began, thanking the nurses and physicians that treated him at a hospital in Minnesota.

"They actually made the call to just put me on these really heavy antibiotics so I didn't have to do surgery, so I recovered super quickly," Kelley continued, sharing that he was moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. "Thank you to the nurses and physicians there, they made the call that I am good. Good to go this weekend, so, ready to rock!" Lady A has two shows scheduled at Billy Bob's Texas on July 16 and 17, which will be their first full show since the pandemic after their performance at Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota was canceled over the weekend due to Kelley's hospitalization.

Kelley continued his video by thanking fans for their well-wishes. "Thank you all, I appreciate it," he said. "I had so much love, prayers sent out and definitely could have been worse." The singer concluded, "I hate missing shows but I can't wait to see you all in Dallas at Billy Bob's Friday and Saturday. Let's do this thing!" In his caption, he added, "I’m back baby and ready to rock. Huge thanks to all the nurses and doctors and health care workers who took such great care of me. Now...we rock. Coming for you Dallas this Friday and Saturday."

On Sunday, the Georgia native shared a hospital selfie updating fans on his condition after his bandmates Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott had announced to fans that Lady A's set at the festival would be canceled. "Hey guys - sitting here in the hospital and so bummed to have missed performing our first show back in Minnesota, not to mention in 16 months - that’s an understatement," Kelley wrote. "But the ol’ appendix had other plans. didn’t even know what an appendix was until friday when it sent me to the ER. Love y’all and be back soon enough." After their shows at Billy Bob's, Lady A will head out on their What A Song Can Do Tour, which kicks off on July 29.