Lady A Sets What a Song Can Do Tour for 2021

After canceling their entire 2020 Ocean Tour, Lady A has announced a return to the road, with the country trio to embark on their What a Song Can Do Tour this July. The group announced the news on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs Wednesday, May 19, where they also performed current single "Like a Lady."

The What a Song Can Do Tour will begin on July 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut and wrap on Oct. 10 in Gilford, New Hampshire. Lady A will be joined by opening acts Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. "This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year...which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called 'What A Song Can Do' and it turned into a love-letter to our fans," Lady A member Charles Kelley shared in a statement. "We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before."

"It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off [bandmate] Hillary [Scott]’s," he added. "We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like 'Champagne Night' and 'What If I Never Get Over You' that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments."

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 25 at 12 p.m. local time and tickets to on sale to the general public on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. local time at www.ladyamusic.com. A portion of the ticket sales will go towards LadyAID, the group’s philanthropic fund that supports initiatives around the world including helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues and natural disaster aid and recovery. See Lady A's full list of tour dates below.

07/29/21 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

07/30/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/31/21 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/06/21 Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

08/07/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

08/08/21 St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/13/21 Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/14/21 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

08/15/21 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

08/19/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheatre

08/20/21 Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

08/21/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/28/21 Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre***

08/29/21 Evansville, IN - Ford Center

09/02/21 Newport, KY - Ovation Concert Venue

09/03/21 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival**

09/04/21 Columbus, OH - Express Live! Amp*

09/05/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

09/09/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

09/10/21 Norman, OK - Lloyd Noble Center

09/11/21 New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

09/16/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/17/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/18/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/23/21 Englewood CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/24/21 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

09/25/21 Las Vegas, NV - The Theatre at Virgin Hotels

09/30/21 Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheatre

10/01/21 Simpsonville, SC - CCNB at Heritage Park Amphitheatre

10/02/21 Alpharetta, GA - AmerisBank Amphitheatre

10/08/21 Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena

10/09/21 Albany, NY - Times Union Center

10/10/21 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

* Carly Pearce Only

** Niko Moon Only

*** Carly Pearce and Niko Moon Only