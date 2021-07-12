Lady A's Charles Kelley Shares Update From the Hospital After Canceling Show

✖

Lady A was forced to cancel their scheduled performance at Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday night after band member Charles Kelley was hospitalized due to appendicitis, and he shared a health update with fans on Sunday, July 11. The musician posted a selfie from the hospital, seemingly shrugging at the camera and writing that he was "so bummed" to not have been able to play Lady A's first show in over a year.

"Hey guys - sitting here in the hospital and so bummed to have missed performing our first show back in Minnesota, not to mention in 16 months - that’s an understatement," Kelley told fans. "But the ol’ appendix had other plans. didn’t even know what an appendix was until friday when it sent me to the ER. Love y’all and be back soon enough." Lady A was scheduled to headline the festival along with Styx and Cheap Trick, and Fox 9 reports that Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie were asked to extend their sets on Saturday night in the trio's absence.

Band members Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood initially shared news of the cancellation on Twitter on Saturday, writing that "After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from our fans." "Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say we won’t be with you in Minnesota and Lakefront Music Fest tonight," they continued, adding that Kelley was "in good hands and we’re continuing to pray for his recovery." "The minute he is cleared by his doctors, we will be back on the road to see y'all," the message concluded. "We appreciate your understanding."

Lady A is scheduled to get back on the road on the group's What A Song Can Do Tour, which begins on July 29. Prior to the run, the country trio is currently set to play two shows at Billy Bob's Texas on July 16 and 17.

"This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year...which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called 'What A Song Can Do' and it turned into a love-letter to our fans," Kelley previously shared in a statement. "We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before."