Lady Antebellum was one of multiple performers on the season finale of The Voice on Tuesday, performing their new single, "Champagne Night." Members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood and their band all performed separately from their homes, though Scott and Haywood managed to get in some virtual beer pong before they began to sing, Scott even using her red plastic cup as a microphone. Haywood and Kelley picked up cups of their own throughout the song, and the group also featured a number of fans playing drinking games throughout the clip.

Toward the end of the song, several fans were featured performing a choreographed dance in their homes and backyards, adding to the up-tempo track's party feel. Along with Lady A, the season finale of The Voice also included performances by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Bon Jovi and the Jonas Brothers with KAROL G. In addition, Shelton and his fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas teamed with Season 18 Battle Advisor Bebe Rexha and former The Voice coaches CeeLo Green and Shakira for a supergroup performance of Pete Townshend's "Let My Love Open the Door."

Lady Antebellum brought "Champagne Night" to country radio after selecting it as the winner on their episode of Songland, making the song the first from the program to be chosen as a single by the artist it was written for. The group has since performed the song multiple times but likely won't get to do so on the road for some time. This week, Lady Antebellum announced that their upcoming 2020 Ocean Tour has been canceled, a decision a number of artists have made about their own tours in recent days.

"This decision breaks our hearts, but the health and well-being of those we love is our first priority.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣We dream about the day we can step back on stage, see all your faces and hear all of your voices singing back to us," the band shared in a message on social media. "Y'all are the reason we do what we do, and we find peace knowing that it will be even more special once we get through this together – and we will." The trio added that there are no further plans to share "just yet" but is working with their team to "figure out when and how we can safely get on the road to see all of you."