'The Voice' Crowns Season 18 Winner

After weeks of thrilling competition, The Voice has officially crowned the winner of Season 18. The final five contestants — Micah Iverson (Team Kelly Clarkson), Toneisha Harris (Team Blake Shelton), Todd Tilghman (Team Blake), CammWess (Team John Legend), and Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick Jonas) — all gave it their best but only one could be the ultimate winner. Who took home the title? In the end, Tilghman was ultimately crowned the winner of The Voice, meaning that Shelton's team has taken it home once again.

The Voice crowned this year's winner in an incredibly different manner than seasons past. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBC competition was forced to crown their winner remotely. In late April, it was reported that production for The Voice would not be able to go forward as scheduled in-studio. As a result, the latter half of the series took place from the comfort of the contestants and coaches' homes. In advance of these remote shows, the coaches reportedly mentored those on their teams in order to help decide song choices, vocals, and arrangements. Additionally, the contestants were provided with a wardrobe, guidance on choreography, and were given production kits so that their at-home performances could be on par with the show's traditional live episodes.

While conducting the season this way wasn't initially the plan, Shelton previously opened up about the fact that there is a positive side to these remote episodes. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton noted that he's loved these shows because they've allowed him to see another side to the contestants. He told the publication, "I've actually enjoyed it, because I'm actually seeing these artists at their home, in their natural environment, the place that they go when they write a song or they want to record something or just work on music." The country singer added, "It's interesting and I've been able to meet a lot more of my artists' family just because of the way that we're doing that this year, I love it."

Legend also looked on the bright side when it came to these remotely-produced shows. In particular, he told ET that he was "impressed" by the amount of professionalism that the finalists have been able to display. He added, "They're not playing for an audience, they're playing in their homes and don't have the energy of the live audience there, but they brought it."