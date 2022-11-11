Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Wear the Same Balenciaga Dress to 2022 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter had an unintentional twinning moment at this year's CMA Awards. As PEOPLE noted, both Ballerini and Porter donned the same blue Balenciaga dress for the awards ceremony. Interestingly enough, the dress was first worn by another celebrity — Kim Kardashian.

Ballerini and Porter turned heads as they both walked the red carpet in the same gown. Even though they were wearing the same outfit, they both looked fabulous as they rocked the blue Balenciaga dress. They accessorized the dress differently, with Ballerini choosing to wear it with built-in gloves and transparent blue high heels. As for Porter, she went without the gloves and accessorized with turquoise earrings.

Kelsea Ballerini & Mackenzie Porter Wore Balenciaga To The 2022 CMA Awardshttps://t.co/nxsL7gLvgK pic.twitter.com/dk9SfD3MTb — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) November 10, 2022

PEOPLE noted that Kardashian, a muse and model for Balenciaga, wore the same dress earlier this year. She donned the Balenciaga gown when she attend this year's Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles. Like Ballerini, Kardashian walked the red carpet event with the built-in gloves to complete the high-fashion look.

Ballerini appeared at the CMA Awards to perform her single, "You're Drunk Go Home," for the first time alongside Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce. She was also nominated for single of the year for her duet with Kenny Chesney, "Half of my Hometown." Her appearance at the event also came days after it was reported that her divorce was finalized. According to Page Six, Ballerini and her estranged husband, Morgan Evans, reached a settlement in their divorce nearly two months after announcing their split. In August, Ballerini announced that she and Evans were going their separate ways nearly five years after they tied the knot.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce," she said. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons." Ballerini ended her message by writing that they were both "actively healing and showing up the best we can."