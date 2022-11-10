CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood's Red Carpet Look Has Fans Going Wild

Since first appearing on American Idol back in 2005, Carrie Underwood has not only become one of the biggest stars in country music, but also a fashion icon, and her sense of style was put on full display as she stepped out in Nashville Wednesday night. Underwood was among the country music stars to hit the red carpet for the 56th annual CMA Awards, and her stunning gown for the night had fans going wild on social media.

The Denim & Rhinestones singer, who helped kick off the evening with a special tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, hit the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena alongside husband Mike Fisher in a gorgeous sky blue dress. The flowing gown, which featured multiple shades of blue and textured fabrics, had off-the-shoulder sleeves and a leg slit. Underwood completed the look with matching blue shoes and Natalie Mills earrings and Angara rings.

In addition to joining Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert for the tribute to Lynn, Underwood was also in attendance as a nominee. The artist was nominated for three awards – entertainer of the year, female vocalist of the year, and musical event of the year alongside Jason Aldean (for "If I Didn't Love You").