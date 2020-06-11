How Is Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Related to Reba McEntire?

✖

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this month, following almost seven years of marriage. The couple share two children, daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 4. Clarkson is friends with fellow singer Reba McEntire, who was related to Blackstock. McEntire was married to Blackstock's father, steel guitar player and manager Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015, making Blackstock her former stepson and Clarkson her former step-daughter-in-law.

Clarkson, 38, and McEntire, 65, first performed together during the 2007 CMT Crossroads special, which led to the start of a powerful friendship. In 2008, the pair toured North America together on their 2 Worlds 2 Voices Tour. The setlists included several duets and solo performances. They also recorded the singles "Because of You," "Softly and Tenderly," and "Silent Night" together. In 2018, Clarkson performed "Fancy" when McEntire was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Although McEntire and Clarkson are not technically related since McEntire and Narvel divorced in 2018, the two remained friends. McEntire even made an appearance on the first season of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It's so weird. Because you know when you're friends and family with someone, and you have them on your show, it's awkward," Clarkson told McEntire on the show in September 2019. "I ended up marrying her oldest son and you got stuck with me more."

Clarkson later told McEntire she is a "beast, a pioneer for women" and not just in the country music industry. "You're a businesswoman, you've conquered Broadway, you've conquered TV, you've conquered movies, animated films. You've done everything you could possibly want to do," she said. Clarkson also covered McEntire's "Why Haven't I Heard From You" during the same episode.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in Los Angeles court on June 4, The Blast reported Thursday. The decision came just days after the couple listed their Los Angeles home for $9.9 million. However, Compass lists the Los Angeles home as "withdrawn/canceled." Clarkson also listed a Hendersonville, Tennessee estate for $7.5 million in December 2019.

The couple was living together at their Montana ranch during the coronavirus pandemic. They were joined with Blackson's children from a previous marriage, Seth, 13, and Savannah, 18. Clarkson has not shared a message about the split on social media and most recently published a photo of herself with all four children on May 10 for Mother's Day. Blackstock last appeared on Clarkson's Instagram page on March 27, when she posted a photo of Blackstock with River on a horse.