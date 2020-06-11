Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Shocked Friends With Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

While fans are shocked about the surprising divorce between Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock, apparently so are their friends. According to The Blast, sources close to the couple say they were in just as much shock when news broke as fans were considering they didn't see any signs of a divorce on the horizon. The two wed back in 2013 and have seemingly had a happy marriage throughout.

Since families across the United States and the world were forced to quarantine, Clarkson, packed her things up and went to their Montana ranch with Blackstock and their two kids, 5-year-old daughter River Ross, and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander. The insiders say they were "taken aback" by the split with the source alleging to the outlet that Clarkson filed for divorce just days before news broke on June 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the divorce documents, the former American Idol winner listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and TBD for the date of separation.

Although they're going their separate ways, it seems as though this will be a more peaceful divorce compared to some. She is asking the court to award her joint and legal physical custody of their children and does not want Blackstock to be awarded spousal support. On the flip side, she also does not want to be awarded spousal support and is requesting that their prenuptial agreement be enforced. She also did not list the value of their properties and assets. According to sources, their choice for a divorce was amicable and they will not be fighting it out in court.

The shocking news comes not long after the couple listed their Los Angeles and Tennessee properties for sale online. Earlier in the year, they listed their $10 million mansion and Tennessee lakeside estate for $4.5 million for sale. On top of that, she also opened up about their sex life on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and said that they had sex every night before going to bed.

The two were married for almost seven years. They married in 2013 after they started dating in 2011, announcing their engagement in December 2012. The pair tied the knot in October 2013 at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee. Just one year later, their daughter River was born in 2014, with Remington in 2016. Blackstock is also the dad to daughter Savannah and son Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.