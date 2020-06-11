Tour Kelly Clarkson's $7.5M Tennessee Mansion Formerly Shared With Brandon Blackstock

In news that stunned fans around the world on Thursday, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage, according to reports from The Blast. Per court documents, Clarkson — who shares two children with Blackstock — filed for divorce in Los Angeles court on June 4. Last month, the pair put their $10 million Los Angeles home on the market. The real estate listing comes just months after Clarkson put up her lakeside mansion in Hendersonville, Tennessee, just outside of Music City, for sale in March. The home is now on the market for $7.5 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The listing agent Jack Miller previously told The Tennessean that Clarkson and her family were building a new home on a farm near Nashville. Clarkson, Blackstock, their two children, and Blackstock's two children from a previous relationship began living in the Hendersonville home in 2013. The 20,121 square-foot waterfront residence was built in 2007 and was originally listed in 2017. The mansion sits on six acres of land and boasts a saltwater pool, private dock, sand volleyball court, two spas, seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a theater — scroll through to take a look inside the stunning home, which was once the site of happier times between the couple.