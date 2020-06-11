Tour Kelly Clarkson's $7.5M Tennessee Mansion Formerly Shared With Brandon Blackstock
In news that stunned fans around the world on Thursday, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage, according to reports from The Blast. Per court documents, Clarkson — who shares two children with Blackstock — filed for divorce in Los Angeles court on June 4. Last month, the pair put their $10 million Los Angeles home on the market. The real estate listing comes just months after Clarkson put up her lakeside mansion in Hendersonville, Tennessee, just outside of Music City, for sale in March. The home is now on the market for $7.5 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
The listing agent Jack Miller previously told The Tennessean that Clarkson and her family were building a new home on a farm near Nashville. Clarkson, Blackstock, their two children, and Blackstock's two children from a previous relationship began living in the Hendersonville home in 2013. The 20,121 square-foot waterfront residence was built in 2007 and was originally listed in 2017. The mansion sits on six acres of land and boasts a saltwater pool, private dock, sand volleyball court, two spas, seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a theater — scroll through to take a look inside the stunning home, which was once the site of happier times between the couple.
The House
The picturesque home sits on the water and is a stately sight with a brick facade, columns and a large motor court with a fountain in the middle. Surrounded by trees and backed by the lake, plenty of privacy is afforded to whoever calls this mansion home.
The Foyer
Once inside, guests are greeted by a double staircase with a wooden banister that spirals upward and a family room straight ahead supported by columns. The tile floor of the foyer leads to shiny hardwood and the stairs lead occupants upward when it's time to sleep.
The Kitchen
The kitchen's rustic feel is accented by farmhouse cabinets and a candle-esque lighting feature, while stainless steel appliances maintain a modern touch. If you feel like drinking instead of eating, the house also has a cowboy bar furnished with custom horse saddle bar stools, a screening room and a kids' room with built-in bunk beds.
The Master
The mansion's master bedroom is a circular room with a dramatic ceiling and seating area in front of a fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling windows make it a room with a view and a luxurious master bath allows for plenty of moments of relaxation. In addition to bedrooms and bathrooms, the home boasts a billiard/game room, a gym, a two-level office and an elevator.
The Backyard
Outdoors, potential homeowners will find a beautiful sweeping view courtesy of a balcony with a split staircase to the pool, a playground, a lounge and a covered dining area. The property also comes with private lake access and a deepwater dock, plus a sand volleyball court, providing all kinds of outdoor activities perfect for lakeside living.
The Lake
The home sits on four acres, with an adjoining usable two acres owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, on Old Hickory Lake, which can be enjoyed from land or on one of two boats that can fit in the two-boat covered boathouse with a lift near the left property line.
Photo Credit: Getty / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images / Parks Realty/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com