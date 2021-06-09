Keith Urban Reportedly Denying Nicole Kidman From Working With Specific Actors, But Here's the Truth

✖

Does Keith Urban really police wife Nicole Kidman's romantic scene partners with a "Do Not Pick Him" list? An April report from New Idea suggested that the country music star struggled to watch his wife on screen acting with some of Hollywood's leading men, banning her The Railway Man and Before I Go To Sleep co-star Colin Firth, Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgård and real-life ex Lenny Kravitz from starring alongside her in The Silent Wife, Gossip Cop is shooting down the rumor as "completely false."

"She knows Keith’s only half-joking with his list because he does struggle watching her one the big screen all over another guy. Nicole wants to accommodate him, but right, leading men are hard to find," the original report quoted an anonymous source as saying. "With Hollywood on hold for so long, everyone’s half-committed to something, so it’s tough locking someone away. The movies might have stopped being made, but the ideas certainly haven’t."

Gossip Cop pointed out that not only is the idea that Urban would control Kidman's scene partner not how Hollywood productions work, it's also "super outdated and sexist." Urban has been supporting his wife's acting career for more than a decade and a half now, having tied the knot in June 2006 and since welcoming daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9.

The two have spoken out about their undying love for one another time and time again, with Urban telling Woman's Day in October, "It's tending to the garden. If you don't do the work, the garden starts to grow over, and then you complain that the garden is not very interesting and you look for another garden. I maintain this garden." He called Kidman his "best friend" and said no one else in the world "knows me as well as she does." While it definitely takes work to stay strong in their marriage so many years in, Urban said it isn't too hard, because they "just love being together."

When Urban was required to spend two weeks in quarantine after returning to Nashville to host the Country Music Awards, Kidman similarly gushed to Marie Claire Australia, saying that the two have "never been away from each other this long before" since they got married. "It’s hard, so we’re constantly on FaceTime," she said. "That’s our world now – and thank god for it. What would we have done without it?"