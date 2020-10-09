Nicole Kidman Credits Keith Urban With Giving Her 'Confidence'

✖

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in 2006, and according to Kidman, her husband has improved her life in more ways than one. "I married into my heart," she told Marie Claire in a new interview. "He just came along and protected me."

"He’s loved me, given me confidence, and made me so much more comfortable," she continued. "He knows who I am and he’s opened me up. We have an interesting balance because I’m an introvert and he’s an extrovert. I’m deeply introverted. Not when I’m with a small number of people, but I’m not comfortable in crowds. I have trouble public speaking."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Sep 18, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

Calling her life with Urban "simple," Kidman noted that her family is "female-heavy," which means that her husband sometimes needs his space. "Keith and [the dog] Julian," she said, naming the only men in the house. "At times, [Urban] just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I’ll find him in his closet playing guitar. That’s when I know we really need to give him space. Oh, and he googles cars. I’ll know when he’s stressed ’cause he’s googling cars. I couldn’t care less what car I’m driving; you can pick me up in any old thing. But Keith and Faith love cars."

While Kidman and Urban's 9-year-old daughter Faith loves cars like her dad, 12-year-old Sunday is a fan of film like her mom. "She’s obsessed with [directing]," Kidman shared. "But the frustration with COVID is she usually comes on set and watches, but this time she can’t due to the COVID protocols. It’s so sad as a mum not to be able to take her to work with me. But there’ll be other opportunities."

The Oscar winner is currently in Australia filming a new project, and Urban was with her and their daughters before he took a quick trip to Nashville to host the ACM Awards last month before returning, which meant he had to quarantine for two weeks before he could rejoin his family.

"We’ve never been away from each other this long before; it’s hard, so we’re constantly on FaceTime," Kidman said. "That’s our world now – and thank god for it. What would we have done without it?"

While Urban was gone, Kidman asked her sister, Antonia, and her kids, to move in, making things a family affair.

"My sister’s staying over and my mum’s helping; I don’t have that help in Nashville so that’s been incredible," she said. "We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids. That’s special. It’s the nature of what we’re all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you’re all raising each other’s kids together. We’ve all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help."