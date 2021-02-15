Keith Celebrates 16th Valentine's Day With Nicole Kidman: 'Only Gets Sweeter'

✖

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman continue to be one of the cutest couples around, celebrating their love for each other on Valentine's Day on Sunday. Urban marked the occasion with a snap of himself and his wife in a car together, Kidman leaning her head on Urban's shoulder as they both smiled.

"16 Valentines...and it only gets sweeter !!! Happy Valentine’s Day Babygirl xxxx," he wrote. Kidman also shared a post celebrating her husband, posting a photo of the two kissing outside on a bench. "My Forever Valentine," she wrote, adding the hashtag #ValentinesDay.

Urban and Kidman met in 2005 at an event in Los Angeles and married one year later in Manly, Australia. "We met at this function called G'Day LA out in Los Angeles and I thought, 'Gosh, I'd really like to meet her, I've never met her,'" Urban previously shared on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "We're both from Australia and I'm sure we both have a similar journey to get to where we are.' She walked into the green room where I was and I was standing with a couple of friends, and I was like, 'Oh, there she is. There she is.' I swear to you she glided across the room, floated. I don't know how she did it. It was out of this world and there was a split moment where she wasn't with anybody, and I thought, 'I'll just go up and say hi.'"

"I plucked up the courage to go and do it, very nervously, trying to be all cool, and she was very pleasant," he continued. "There was that moment of waiting for the next thing to be said, which I didn't know if I was bothering her or what was going on, so I just said, 'Nice to meet you,' and walked away. Then I thought, 'Was I supposed to say more?' I went back over and apologized and we just started talking. It just really clicked."

The couple is currently at their home in Australia with their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Kidman was filming the upcoming show Nine Perfect Strangers in her home country and told Glamour UK that her sister, Antonia, moved in with them to help out while Urban traveled between Australia and the United States.

"My sister moved in to help me while I'm filming, and we have three of her younger kids — she has six — living with us," she said. "It's just fun because I just find their perspective not so heavy. It puts you in a more childlike place where you go, ‘I can move through this and it can be fleeting. It doesn't have to become a massive weight.'"