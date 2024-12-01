Kacey Musgraves Curses Out Fan Who Grabbed Her Mid-Concert

Kacey Musgraves is the latest to have a too-close-for-comfort moment while performing live in Tampa to close the week. According to TMZ, someone grabbed her mid-song as she made her way by the crowd, instantly changing her mood from happily performing to cursing and fuming at the fan.

Musgraves is currently on her Deeper Well world tour, with the latest Florida stop forcing the country star to show her rougher side. In the clip shared by TMZ and over on TikTok, you can see Musgraves get tugged, snap around, move the mic from her face and say, “What the f—k?” to the fan. She then shakes her head like a disappointed mother and moves on to continue the show.

She’s a pro, so we assume the concert continued after and this wasn’t the beginning of an Axl Rose-level blowout that’ll end with her tackling someone from the stage. It might end up being the last time she gets close to her fans mid-show, though.

Other recent incidents in the past year include Zach Bryan’s recent concert appearances, where fans threw objects at him. He had to stop the show twice to deal with it.

We also saw Pink deal with a fan throwing their mother’s ashes onto the stage and hitting her with it, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with a bracelet mid-show, and Cardi B threw her microphone at a fan after being pelted with water.

This doesn’t seem to be as serious as other severe moments in recent memory. It doesn’t make it any less frightening, even if it’s just an overzealous fan who just got too handsy.