Zach Bryan Reveals Breakup From Girlfriend

Zach Bryan and his girlfriend Deb Peifer have broken up. The country music singer confirmed the split in a social media post on Wednesday "for transparency and with respect," telling his fans that he and Peifer decided to go their separate ways a little over a week ago.

Bryan, 27, shared in the message, which Peifer re-shared to her Instagram Story, that "things are mutual between us, we're leaving with plenty memories and good times. I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time." The singer clarified in a follow-up tweet that his decision to make the live debut of his song "All the Time," a heartbreaking ode reflecting on a break-up, at his show in Philadelphia Tuesday night was not due to the breakup, writing, "and me playing All The Time last night had actually nothing to do with my previous tweet. I got hundreds of dm's of people asking me to play it and it was about time I did it."

For transparency and with respect I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago. Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty memories and good times.

I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard… — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 31, 2023

Although details of the former couple's relationship are unclear, Bryan and Peifer went public with their relationship on January 3, 2022. They went on to frequently appear on one another's social media accounts, including Peifer's TikTok. Back in November, Peifer shared a video of the pair singing "Tim McGraw" by Taylor Swift in a hilarious attempt to score tickets to Swift's sold-out The Eras Tour. Just a few months later, the couple marked their one-year anniversary on Jan. 3, 2023, with Peifer writing, "One whole year of me and you and that smol little brown bear. To many more road trips and sunsets and people asking me to break up with you."

Page Six reports that it seems both Bryan and Peifer, who graduated from Manhattan College in 2020 and now works as an education program coordinator in Philadelphia, have scrubbed one another from their social media accounts, including an April 30 photo dump captioned "gloomy days & cafes & funny reflections," that marked Bryan's last appearance on Peifer's Instagram account.

Prior to his relationship with Peifer, Bryan was married to Rose Madden. The former couple, who met while serving in the military, tied the knot in July 2020 at Colchuck Lake in Washington, confirming their marriage the following month. Bryan and Madden split in July 2021 just one year after exchanging vows.