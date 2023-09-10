Cardi B Addresses On-Stage Microphone Throw: Just 'Reacted'

Cardi B initially was worried she was going to jail over her recent microphone throw into the audience at her recent Las Vegas performance. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club alongside her follow-up to "WAP" titled "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B reflects on the heated moment, what led to it, and her feelings after the incident.

During the interview, Cardi B's candor is impeccable and she describes the scene in her explicit style. Colorful vocabulary that's perfect for radio at any other station you're looking to leave early.

"It was really, like, a quick reaction," Cardi B said. "And let me tell you motherf-s, I didn't wanna address it because I thought [I] was going to jail but I'm not."

As she explains, it was a "hot as f-k" and she did ask the crowd to splash some water at her. "There was a part of the show that I told people, you know, 'splash me.' But even when I told people 'splash me,' I was like, 'be careful with the face,'" she said. The splashes weren't connected to the cup of ice, though. As she explains, the mic throwing wasn't sparked for four more songs. "15 or 20 minutes," according to Cardi B.

"This b-h threw water and ice on my face so I just automatically reacted," she added. "I didn't even know that I was throwing it at that direction. I just threw the shit because it's like, bitch, you hit me right in my face. And when I look at the video it's like, nah, you intended to throw that shit in my face."

#CardiB Throws Microphone at Audience After Fan Tosses Drink At Herhttps://t.co/hzI2ByODFv — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) July 31, 2023

She claimed she felt violated by the moment, far from the cool, calming spray from earlier. None of that was aimed at her face, unlike the full cup that you can clearly see being launched in the video. When pressed on this by Charlamagne Tha God during her appearance, Cardi disagreed on labeling her a "fan."

"[She] was just trying to be funny, but hahaha b-h, I'm hilarious," she says like she's The Joker at the city reservoir. The mic involved in the incident ended up on eBay with the proceeds going to Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project. The mic is still available according to the original auctioneer. Complex notes that the highest bidder wasn't able to complete the purchase.

Cardi B's incident playing out as it did is interesting, especially for those paying attention. 50 Cent has found himself in a similar situation after tossing a mic or two into the crowd after they wouldn't work. Cardi B has avoided real trouble, while 50 Cent could still face issues with his toss and he didn't even mean to do it. Just interesting how it plays out.