Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Will Be 'Popping in and Out of' Upcoming Reality Show

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean might not be featured cast members on an upcoming reality show focusing on a few Nashville residents, but that doesn't mean they won't appear at all. After shooting down rumors that he and Brittany had been cast in a potential Real Housewives of Nashville, Aldean addressed the reality show situation during an appearance on The Ty Bentli Show on Apple Music Country, where he revealed that he and his wife plan on making a few cameos to support their friends.

"Well, it was rumored that we were going to be a part of this, some reality TV show that's happening here in Nashville. And to be honest, we talked to them about it," the country star said. "They were interested in having us on the show, and I think Britt and I just kind of talked, and for us personally, it wasn't the right kind of thing." Aldean explained that

"Our life is pretty good. I feel like a lot of times those shows are full of drama, and things that I didn’t really want to bring into our life," he said. "And also, just have people in our house all the time. So we got some friends of ours that are part of it, we’ll probably be popping in and out on some things I’m sure just by association. But the nice thing is we can always leave and go back home and get away from it when we want to, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds."

Fans began wondering whether the Aldeans would be featured on a Real Housewives of Nashville after Brittany and a group of other women appeared to be filming a television project, but Brittany responded to the speculation and confirmed that she was not involved. While Brittany is not involved, it appears that Aldean's sister, Kasi, who is married to Chuck Wicks, is a part of the project, as is Jana Kramer.

"Obviously, we've been approached about multiple things in the past like that and, you know, even before that show," Aldean confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in May. "And I think for us, you kind of look at a lot of reality TV and it's good for the viewer because it's a lot of drama and things like that. But, you know, when it's your household, you don't really want to be a part of that stuff."