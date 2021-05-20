Jason Aldean Reveals Whether He'd Ever Participate in a 'Real Housewives of Nashville'

✖

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, had fans speculating about a potential Real Housewives of Nashville series after she and a group of other women appeared to be filming a television project, but those rumors were later put to rest. Speculation about a potential spinoff of the Bravo franchise has now been happening for years, and Jason just addressed whether or not he'd ever be part of a reality show.

"Obviously, we've been approached about multiple things in the past like that and, you know, even before that show," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And I think for us, you kind of look at a lot of reality TV and it's good for the viewer because it's a lot of drama and things like that. But, you know, when it's your household, you don't really want to be a part of that stuff." Jason and Brittany share two young children, 3-year-old son Memphis and 2-year-old daughter Navy, and Jason is also dad to two older daughters, 18-year-old Keeley and 13-year-old Kendyl.

"I have one going to college and two still in diapers. And then I have one that's 13, so it's been great getting the chance to spend some time with them," the Georgia native said of his time at home over the past year, joking, "My wife says she loves having me at home, I don't know if that's actually the case. I think she's probably ready for us to get back on the road. But it's been really cool and, you know, it's allowed us to do some family trips and things like that and get some quality time in with the family."

Jason added that he's learned to appreciate what he has more than ever before. "You know, it's been a blessing for us and it can be taken away that quick," he said. "I think it has made me appreciate everything that I have way more than I did before." In August, the singer will head back out on the road on his Back in the Saddle Tour, which will run for three months.

"I've been at this now for 16-ish years, something like that, but I never have any time off like this," he reflected. "There's a lot of pent-up frustration that's about to get turned loose, you know, and it started last night. I think for us, we're ready to go. You know, we're rested up more than we wanted to be rested and, you know, I think these will be some of the best shows we've ever done probably."

Over the weekend, he got a bit of a warm-up with his first live shows in 14 months, playing two nights at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. "I think just the initial walking onstage, that's kind of always my favorite part anyway is the initial moment that I walk onstage and you kind of get the pop from the crowd," he shared. "To hear that after 14 months, it was pretty special."