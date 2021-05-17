Jason Aldean Announces Back in the Saddle Tour 2021

✖

Jason Aldean is ready for a return to the road, announcing his upcoming Jason Aldean: Back in the Saddle Tour 2021 on Saturday, May 15. The trek begins on Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and will take Aldean across the United States for the next three months before wrapping on Oct. 30 in Tampa, Florida. The country star will be joined on tour by openers HARDY and Lainey Wilson as well as Dee Jay Silver.

"It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend," Aldean said in a statement. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew and me — happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years." Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 18 at 12 p.m. local time and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local time at www.jasonaldean.com.

Aldean shared his tour announcement with fans on Saturday night while on stage for the first show of his two-night engagement at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Saturday's show was Aldean's first return to playing live music in over a year after he paused his We Back Tour when the pandemic began in March 2021. See the full list of Back in the Saddle Tour dates below.

08/05/21 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/06/21 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/07/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/12/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

08/13/21 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/14/21 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion

08/19/21 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/20/21 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

08/21/21 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/27/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

08/28/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

09/09/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

09/10/21 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

09/11/21 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/16/21 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

09/17/21 Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater

09/18/21 Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/23/21 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

09/24/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/25/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/30/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/01/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/02/21 Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

10/07/21 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center*

10/08/21 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

10/09/21 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/14/21 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

10/15/21 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center*

10/16/21 Birstow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

10/21/21 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

10/22/21 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/23/21 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

10/28/21 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

10/29/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/30/21 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*With Lainey Wilson and TBA