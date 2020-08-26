Jason Aldean Performing Free Virtual Concert With Brett Young, Maddie & Tae

Jason Aldean is the latest country star to take the stage for a virtual show amid the coronavirus pandemic, in partnership with Corona and their Corona Backyard Beach summer sendoff. Aldean will be joined by fellow country stars Brett Young and Maddie & Tae, and the show will air live on Live Nation’s Twitter and virtual concert hub at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 28.

"This summer has been a lot different for all of us with more time at home but I wanted to perform for my fans no matter where we all are," Aldean said in a statement. "Everyone should get a chance to kick back and enjoy an ice-cold Corona and lime while listening to some music before summer is officially over." The Georgia native has given a handful of one-song performances during the coronavirus pandemic, most recently appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers with his current single, "Got What I Got."

(Photo: Corona)

The song is one of several that Aldean will perform on Friday in a set list that will feature a number of fan favorites from the 43-year-old's vast catalogue.

Ahead of Friday's show, fans can win the chance to be named "Jason’s Featured Fan of Summer" and received a personal text shout out from Aldean as well as a showcase on his website, email, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. The winner will also receive an autographed vinyl album and Corona swag. To enter, fans must follow Corona’s social accounts and comment #AldeanSweepstakes on one of the brand's Instagram, Facebook or Twitter pages between Aug. 26-28.

"This year summer concerts look very different, but we encourage consumers to find their beach wherever they are as long as they have an ice-cold Corona in hand," said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. "Corona is here to bring beach vibes wherever consumers are, by delivering the Backyard Beach virtual concert."

When he isn't performing for fans, Aldean has been spending his quarantine at home with his family, first at their beach house in Florida before the group officially moved in to their new mansion outside of Nashville. The family also recently brought home a new pet, a green chameleon named Elvis. Aldean's wife, Brittany, introduced the tiny creature in an Instagram post earlier this week.