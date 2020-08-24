Jason Aldean's Family Has a Tiny New Member

✖

Jason Aldean and his family recently welcomed a new addition, though it's likely not what you're expecting. Over the weekend, Aldean's wife, Brittany, debuted the new family member, sharing a photo of a green chameleon named Elvis perched on a branch in his new habitat. "Welcome to the fam, Elvis!" she wrote.

Brittany's post also included a video of Jason holding Elvis and offering the tiny creature to his son, Memphis, asking the 2-year-old if he wanted to pet the chameleon. After expressing some hesitation and asking, "Is he scary?" Memphis quickly put one finger on Elvis' back. "He's not gonna hurt you," Jason said before putting Elvis back in his tank.

Along with Elvis, the Aldean family pets include dogs Mia and Saint, as well as six new koi fish who live in a pond on the grounds of the family's massive new home outside of Nashville. "New pets are always a good idea," Brittany captioned a July photo of the koi fish swimming, which also offered a glimpse of the home's tropical paradise of a backyard.

Last month, the backyard served as the setting for Jason's performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he perched on a stool in front of his swimming pool and a campfire along with his bandmates to perform his latest single, "Got What I Got." The song is from the country star's most recent album, 9, and was written by Thomas Archer, Alexander Palmer and Michael Tyler.

"When I first heard 'Got What I Got' it reminded me of something Boyz II Men would do...almost like a 90's R&B throwback song," Jason previously said in a statement. "It's just not something you really hear in country music that much… plus, now more than ever, I think we're all just being reminded how to appreciate the people we love." The Georgia native featured his family in the song's music video, which was filmed at their beach home in Destin, Florida.