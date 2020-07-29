Jason Aldean Performs 'Got What I Got' on 'Late Night'

Jason Aldean virtually stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers this week to perform his latest single, "Got What I Got," lending a tropical vibe to the romantic track with his chosen setting. Aldean and three of his band members were set up on stools in front of a background of palm trees, the Georgia native in his signature plaid shirt and cowboy hat as he sang in front of a fire pit.

"Got What I Got" is a reassurance from the narrator to their partner that they don't miss their single life and was written by Thomas Archer, Alexander Palmer and Michael Tyler. "When I got what I got, I don't miss what I had / The old me before you belongs to the past," the chorus reads. "In the back of your mind, you might think there's somethin' more I want / But when I got what I got, girl, I don't."

"When I first heard 'Got What I Got' it reminded me of something Boyz II Men would do...almost like a 90's R&B throwback song," Aldean previously said in a statement. "It's just not something you really hear in country music that much… plus, now more than ever, I think we're all just being reminded how to appreciate the people we love."

The song is from Aldean's album 9 and is his wife Brittany's favorite track on the project. "I knew she was gonna love that one," he previously told Taste of Country Nights. "She likes more of the pop-sounding stuff. She's kind of a hip-hop fan — not a big fan of rock 'n roll, so she doesn't like 'We Back' and 'The Same Way.' Those kind of things are not really her jam."

Aldean featured Brittany and their two children, Memphis and Navy, in the music video for the song, which was released earlier this month and shows the family spending time at their beach house in Florida. Aldean's older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, also briefly appeared in the clip. Aldean and Brittany spent much of the coronavirus quarantine at their Florida home before heading back to Nashville to officially move into their dream home, which was recently completed after years of construction.

Both Aldean and his wife have since been sharing photos and footage of their new home on Instagram, including a recent "tattoo party" Aldean held with his friend Kane Brown and tattoo artist Bubba Irwin.