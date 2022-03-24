Hank Williams Jr. Fans Flock to Country Singer’s Instagram Following the Death of Wife Mary Jane Thomas

Hank Williams Jr. fans flocked to his Instagram page after his wife Mary Jane Thomas died earlier this week. Thomas died Tuesday from complications of a blood clot following a medical procedure, a family member told TMZ told Wednesday. She was 58. Williams has not spoken out about his wife’s death, but their son Samuel Williams called his mother a “beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her” in a statement.

Williams’ most recent Instagram post was published on March 11, when he tased his upcoming spring and summer tour dates. The post has since become a venue for fans to share their condolences after Thomas’ death. “Sorry for your loss” was a typical comment from fans.

“I’m so sorry to hear about your loss, Mr. Williams. Thoughts and prayers, kind sir,” one fan wrote. “Sorry to hear about your wife, prayers to [the Williams] family and friends,” another commented. “Sorry for your loss. Wishing you strength and peace,” another added. “I’m sorry, Mr. Hank, in my prayers completely. You are the reason I’m still kicking it,” one fan wrote.

A Jupiter, Florida police department spokesperson told TMZ they received a medical call from the Jupiter Beach Resort and Spa at around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her death does not appear to be suspicious, police said.

Thomas was a model who met Williams at one of his concerts in 1985. They married five years later, and had two children together, daughter Katie Williams-Dunning and son Samuel. Williams-Dunning died in a June 2020 car accident in Tennessee. She was 27.

“My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her,” Samuel told PEOPLE Wednesday. “She had a smile and presence that lit up every room, and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren simultaneously! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side.”

“She grew up competing in baton and cheerleading and was one of Hawaiian Tropic’s top models,” Samuel continued. “My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early ’80s. They went on to live the most powerful love story of travel and hunting, and raising a family. She is survived by my father, her two parents, Ramona and Bill, her brother Andy, her sister Angela, myself, and her three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram, and Audrey Jane. Rest in peace, Mama; I will always be the son of Mary Jane.”

Although Williams has not publicly commented on his wife’s death, he announced his latest studio album this week. Rich White Honky Blues will be his 57th studio album and was produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. It is Williams’ first new album since 2016 and includes the single “.44 Special Blues.” It will be released on June 17.