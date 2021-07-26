Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton on Stage at Country Thunder Festival

✖

Blake Shelton brought out a special guest during his set at Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin over the weekend, welcoming wife Gwen Stefani to the stage to perform alongside him. The newlyweds performed their duets "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere," and Shelton ceded the stage to Stefani as she performed her band No Doubt's early hit "Don't Speak."

Shelton played acoustic guitar as Stefani sang, later declaring, "Gwen Shelton everybody!" Shelton and Stefani recently gave visitors to Shelton's Ole Red location in Tishomingo, Oklahoma a sneak peek at their upcoming performance when they stopped by the restaurant for two rehearsals last week. Shelton again played acoustic guitar as the duo ran through their duets as well as some solo songs, including "Don't Speak." "Y'all Gwen Stefani is singing in Tishomingo, Oklahoma right now," Shelton told the crowd at one point. "What planet is this all of a sudden? What is this world?" "I thought it was Gwen Shelton now," Stefani said.

The rehearsals were the first time Shelton and Stefani publicly sang together since getting married on July 3 at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. "It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously," Stefani said of the wedding on a recent episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast. "It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be." The singer added that she's feeling "total honeymoon vibes right now."

After Iovine commented that it seems like Stefani is finally "home" with Shelton, Stefani shared that she feels "so lucky" to have arrived at the place in her life she's in right now. "One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace," she said, adding, "Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

Shelton and Stefani will take the stage together again this week when they perform during CMA Summer Jam in Nashville, and Stefani will likely join her new husband for surprise appearances on his Friends and Heroes Tour, which resumes next month and will run through October.