Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and More Headlining New 'CMA Summer Jam' Concert in Nashville

After CMA Fest was canceled for the second year in a row this year due to the pandemic, the Country Music Association announced on Monday that it will be hosting a new concert event this summer, "CMA Summer Jam." The two-night event will take place on July 27 and July 28 at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater and will feature performances from a number of country music's biggest stars.

Artists performing at Ascend on Wednesday, July 27 include Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam, while Thursday's lineup includes Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett. Additional performances will be filmed at other locations in downtown Nashville. "CMA Summer Jam" will be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime television special that will air later this summer on ABC and marks the first new outdoor concert event for CMA in almost two years.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 14 starting at 10:00 a.m. CT and more information can be found at CMASummerJam.com. A portion of ticket sale net proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation, which was founded in 2011 and is committed to improving and sustaining music programs throughout the U.S. so all students have equitable opportunity to participate in a high-quality music education. COVID-19 capacity restrictions have been lifted in Nashville but the CMA shared in a press release that it continues to follow guidance from local, state and federal authorities as well as unions and guilds to ensure the safety of all staff, performers and attendees.

CMA Fest typically takes place during the first weekend of June in Nashville and is a four-day event across multiple stages in downtown Music City. Both the 2020 and the 2021 festivals were canceled due to the pandemic, and in place of the 2020 festival, the Country Music Association aired CMA Best of Fest, a television special looking back at memorable CMA Fest performances over the years. The 2022 festival is scheduled to take place June 9-12. CMA Fest has traditionally been preceded by the CMT Music Awards, which have taken place on the evening before CMA Fest for a number of years, but the annual awards show will move to April next year when it airs from its new home on CBS.