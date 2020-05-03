Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Share Celebratory Kiss for Hitting No. 1 With 'Nobody But You' During Quarantine

✖

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have found a reason to celebrate while living in quarantine at Shelton's ranch. The couple's duet "Nobody But You" has become one of the biggest hits of their careers, reaching the number one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. To mark the occasion, the couple had a "number one party" at home.

Stefani shared a clip of the couple kissing on Instagram Friday. "Number one party! Thank you!!" Stefani wrote with hashtags. Shelton previously celebrated the milestone earlier this week when Billboard announced the chart results on Monday. "Congratulations [Stefani] on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!! Thank you all as well!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

The couple first recorded "Nobody But You" for Shelton's latest hits collection, Fully Loaded: God's Country. They recorded an acoustic version from home last month and released a video filmed from home. The track was written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James. According to Billboard, the song's audience impressions jumped 3% to 38.1 million inthe week ending on April 26, which gave it the top slot on the Country Airplay chart.

"'Nobody but You' wasn't written as a duet, but it is a duet," Shelton said in a statement to the outlet. "I have to thank [the song's writers] Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James for trusting us with this incredible song that captures exactly how I feel about Gwen, and I can connect with every lyric. I still pinch myself every time I hear one of my songs on the radio, but I have to pinch and twist really hard to believe I'm singing it with Gwen Stefani. As always, thank you to the fans that listen and I cannot wait until we can all be together celebrating music again."

"Nobody But You" became Shelton's 27th No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, putting him behind only Kenny Chensey, who has 30, and Tim McGraw, who has 29, for most all-time. Shelton was previously in a three-way tie with Alan Jackson and George Strait, who both have 26.

Although Shelton is at home, he will still be contributing to The Voice's final rounds. He will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas, as well as host Carson Daly, for remote episodes so the Top 17 contestants still have a shot to win the season. Daly will film in the show's empty Los Angeles soundstage while the coaches will contribute from home. Producers sent the contestants wardrobe and full production kits so their segments will be ready for broadcast. The first remote episode airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET and will be taped. One nine singers will move on to the next round.