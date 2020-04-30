Blake Shelton Takes No. 3 Spot on 'Billboard' Country Airplay All-Time List

✖

Blake Shelton is moving on up! The country star earned his 27th No. 1 single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week with "Nobody But You," his duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, and the achievement has put Shelton at No 3. on the chart's all-time list. Shelton is now in third place on the chart's all-time list behind Kenny Chesney, who has 30 No. 1 hits, and Tim McGraw, who has 29.

In addition, the success of "Nobody But You" broke the third-place tie Shelton held with Alan Jackson (26) and George Strait (26). "Nobody But You" was written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James and was one of four new songs on Shelton's December 2019 album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. The song gave Stefani her first entry on the country charts and first No. 1, joining several other hits she has earned on other charts with her band, No Doubt, and as a solo artist. She topped the Billboard Hot 100 with her hit single "Hollaback Girl" and has also notched top spots on Billboard's pop and rap charts.

"Congratulations [Gwen Stefani] on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!!" Shelton tweeted on Monday. "Thank you all as well!!! ['Nobody But You']." Stefani responded, "Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet [with] u?! thank you ! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!!"

The Voice coach recently joked about his girlfriend's appearance on country radio during a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We have a duet," he said. "Who would have ever thought that Gwen Stefani on country radio?"

"It was one of those songs that I was like, 'Wow!'" Stefani chimed in. "These songs come to Blake, they're so incredible, and I was dreaming that I could be on it. We were working out together in the gym and I was like, 'Man, I wish you put me on this one!' He actually turned the song off and goes, 'Dang, I wish I would have put you on this one!' And then he did! So here we are!"

Shelton added that the song was not originally written as a duet and Stefani shared that "what's crazy" is that one of the song's co-writers, Shane McAnally, had sent her the song to give to Shelton. "It was just a weird coincidence, the whole thing," she said.