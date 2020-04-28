Blake Shelton Congratulates Gwen Stefani on Her First No. 1 Country Song, 'Nobody But You'

✖

Gwen Stefani officially has a country music hit! The singer and boyfriend Blake Shelton ascended the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week, hitting the top spot with their duet, "Nobody But You." Shelton congratulated his girlfriend for the achievement on Twitter, sneaking in a joke in classic fashion. "Congratulations [Gwen Stefani] on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!!" he tweeted on Monday. "Thank you all as well!!! ['Nobody But You']."

"Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet [with] u?!" Stefani responded. "thank you ! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!!"

Shelton further gushed about the song's success in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "I knew the moment I heard this song that I wanted to record it. Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James, you wrote a perfect song in which every lyric has meaning in my life, and I thank you," he said. "Another thanks goes to the fans who continue to listen — and I know there are a lot of distractions these days — one day soon we can all celebrate music together again. And finally, thanks to Gwen for joining me and making this one of the most special songs I've recorded. Congratulations on your first number one country single!"

The Voice coach recently joked about his girlfriend's appearance on country radio during a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We have a duet," he said. "Who would have ever thought that Gwen Stefani on country radio?"

"It was one of those songs that I was like, 'Wow!'" Stefani chimed in. "These songs come to Blake, they're so incredible, and I was dreaming that I could be on it. We were working out together in the gym and I was like, 'Man, I wish you put me on this one!' He actually turned the song off and goes, 'Dang, I wish I would have put you on this one!' And then he did! So here we are!"

Shelton added that the song was not originally written as a duet and Stefani shared that "what's crazy" is that one of the song's co-writers, Shane McAnally, had sent her the song to give to Shelton. "It was just a weird coincidence, the whole thing," she said.

"Nobody But You" is from Shelton's December album Fully Loaded: God's Country and its rise to the top has given the Oklahoma native his 27th No. 1 hit on the country chart. Shelton is now in third place on the chart's all-time list behind Kenny Chesney (30) and Tim McGraw (29). The success of "Nobody But You" breaks the third-place tie Shelton held with Alan Jackson (26) and George Strait (26).