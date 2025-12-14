Grammy-Winning Country Artist Dies of Cancer: Raul Malo Was 60

The country music world is mourning the loss of a fan-favorite after a lengthy health struggle.

Raul Malo, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning group The Mavericks, died on Monday. His death came after doctors diagnosed him with cancer in summer 2024.

On Dec. 5 and 6, The Mavericks held two nights of special concerts at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee; Maul was hospitalized at the time and was unable to attend. He passed soon after, with the band sharing a obituary of their beloved frontman, which you can read in full at the end of this article.

The Mavericks praised Malo’s life and work, saying “his contributions to American and Latin music will be everlasting.”

A funeral mass for Malo will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of Incarnation in Nashville. The band asked friends and fans for donations to MusicCares and Blackbird Academy in lieu of flowers.

Read The Mavericks’ full tribute to Malo below.