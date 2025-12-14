Grammy-Winning Country Artist Dies of Cancer: Raul Malo Was 60

The country music world is mourning the loss of a fan-favorite after a lengthy health struggle.
Raul Malo, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning group The Mavericks, died on Monday. His death came after doctors diagnosed him with cancer in summer 2024.
On Dec. 5 and 6, The Mavericks held two nights of special concerts at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee; Maul was hospitalized at the time and was unable to attend. He passed soon after, with the band sharing a obituary of their beloved frontman, which you can read in full at the end of this article.
The Mavericks praised Malo’s life and work, saying “his contributions to American and Latin music will be everlasting.”
A funeral mass for Malo will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of Incarnation in Nashville. The band asked friends and fans for donations to MusicCares and Blackbird Academy in lieu of flowers.
Read The Mavericks’ full tribute to Malo below.
It’s with the deepest grief we share the passing of our friend, bandmate and brother Raul Malo on December 8th, 2025 at the age of 60.
Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy. Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself.
While his spirited performances garnered a massive & loyal following, and his powerful songwriting and musicianship earned multiple Grammy, ACM, and CMA awards, it was his lifelong commitment to the preservation of the multi-lingual American musical repertoire of which he was most proud, making history in 2020 with the first album ever to debut at the top of both the Latin Pop and Folk-Americana charts. It was this commitment, along with his steadfast championing of music education as an inspiration for every child across America and throughout the world, for which Raul was honored with the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and the National Music Council of the United States’ American Eagle Award.
Though his earthly body may have passed, Raul’s spirit will live on forever in heaven, and here on earth through the music, joy, and light he brought forth. His contributions to American and Latin music will be everlasting, as his songs and voice touched fans and fellow artists around the world.
Raul is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Betty; sons Dino, Victor, and Max, mother Norma, sister Carol, and Mavericks bandmates Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez, and Jerry Dale McFadden.
The family thanks everyone for their love & support, and asks for privacy at this time.