Country Music Star Shares Big Cancer Update: Latest on The Mavericks' Raul Malo

The Mavericks frontman and lead guitarist Raul Malo is heading "in the right direction" as he undergoes cancer treatment in Nashville, Tennessee. The country musician, who announced his cancer diagnosis in June, took to Instagram on Aug. 3 to share a positive health update, also thanking fans for their ongoing support.

"Thank you for all the encouraging words and kind messages that have come my way. You all have made me feel stronger than ever in spite of my weakened state," Malo began the post, which was shared alongside a photo of himself undergoing treatment. "The love and compassion shown to me in the last month has not only been touching, it has been beautifully overwhelming. I thank you and my family thanks you."

The musician went on to reveal that he recently completed "round #2" of his treatment, writing that it "is history now." According to Malo, "doctors are pleased with my progress," and "all the bloodwork and health signs are pointing in the right direction." Although Malo admitted that the cancer treatments are making him have "n overwhelming sensation to lay down and do nothing," which he joked is "just about impossible for me," he said he was "feeling really good and I'm probably going to take my dogs for a walk, play some guitar, etc."

He concluded the post by once again thanking fans for their support, writing, "Thank you all." He also encouraged his followers to "get yourself checked out by your doctor. Don't put it off any longer."

Malo first revealed his cancer diagnosis back on June 27. In a video shared to The Mavericks' official Instagram page, the musician told fans, "recently, the doctors found a few cancerous spots in my digestive system. Obviously, this isn't the news I was hoping to get, or to share with you all." He went on to share, "I've got a great team of doctors and medical professionals here in Nashville," who he said had "reassured me this is a very common form of cancer, and my odds are good."

Due to his diagnosis and ongoing treatment, Malo also said that while he planned to be as active as possible throughout these treatments... a few shows may be affected this year." The Mavericks have been on tour this year in support of their 13th studio album Moon & Stars, which was released on May 17 and features Sierra Ferrell, Maggie Rose, Nicole Atkins, and Max Abrams. The band's shows in Aspen, Colorado and Steamboat Springs, Colorado in July were canceled, and a show in Denver originally scheduled for July 13 was rescheduled to Aug. 25.

At the time of his diagnosis, Malo told fans that he wanted use his diagnosis to encourage others to prioritize their health. He said, "most importantly, I wanted to say to my fellow men out there, and anyone who may be reading this – It's important to take care of your health, and to see a doctor for checkups, especially if something is wrong. With modern medicine, these types of cancer are very survivable with proper treatment, but if you don't get checked, you'll never know. It's important to do it for your family, the people around you, and those you love."