The Mavericks‘ frontman Raul Malo has hit another roadblock in his cancer journey, with the band announcing he’s now receiving hospital care following complications from his December operation.

The Grammy-winning group shared the concerning update via social media on Thursday, revealing they would be canceling their upcoming weekend performances with Dwight Yoakam in Oklahoma City and Hidalgo. “Raul has been experiencing complications from his December surgery and is back in the hospital getting the care he needs to make a full recovery,” the statement read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This latest setback comes after Malo, 59, underwent a procedure on Dec. 10 to remove a tumor from his liver. The charismatic vocalist, known for his powerful voice on hits like “O What a Thrill,” “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down,” and “There Goes My Heart,” has been remarkably transparent about his health battle since first announcing his cancer diagnosis in summer 2024.

In a video message shared on Instagram last June, Malo explained how routine medical checkups led to his unexpected diagnosis. “In the last couple of years, we out here on the road, we have been on a health kick,” he said. “Treating ourselves a little better. Taking care out ourselves a little better, and really trying to do all the right things as far as nutrition, etc. So, part of the health journey is to get yourself checked out. Go to a doctor, take a physical and start there.”

That initial visit set off a chain of medical consultations, ultimately revealing the cancer. “And that led to another appointment with a gastrointestinal specialist, which led to a CAT scan,” Malo recounted. “And that proved to show two cancerous spots.”

Despite his diagnosis, Malo had attempted to maintain a performing schedule when possible, working around treatments. Earlier this month, prior to the recent hospitalization, he expressed optimism about testing his stamina during the planned shows with Yoakam.

“These shows will be a good barometer for me to be able to gauge my stamina,” Malo stated. “Our sets run approximately an hour with this lineup. The only shows moved so far this year (aside from the cruise) are our recent headlining shows. They conflicted with my chemo schedule (and we need to adhere to that obviously).”

The band has faced a series of cancellations throughout early 2025 due to Malo’s treatment regimen. The Mavericks announced last month that two Charleston performances scheduled for Feb. 14 and 15 would be rescheduled to November 2025, while their Feb. 20 Fort Worth show was canceled entirely. The group had previously canceled appearances at SPACE on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

In a video message to fans earlier last month, Malo acknowledged the physical challenges of recovery. “I’m feeling strong,” he said. “And even though I’m in a little bit of discomfort, like it’s really hard to hold a guitar up to my body, and I don’t know if I can sing because there’s one thing where you can recover, but you also have to be in performing shape, and I’m nowhere near that, at least not a performance worth writing about or talking about.”

The Mavericks’ statement regarding the latest cancellations expressed regret “for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as Raul’s treatment continues,” the band wrote. Founded in 1989 with Malo as the lead vocalist, The Mavericks have built a devoted following over their three-decade career, blending country, Latin, and rockabilly influences into their distinctive sound. Fans worldwide continue to send support and well-wishes for the beloved musician’s recovery.