Faith Hill and Tim McGraw: What Their Daughters Have Been up to on Instagram
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are proud parents to three daughters: Gracie, 23, Maggie 22 and Audrey, 18. That trio is all grown up and making the marks in their own ways. As part of this, the daughters each have their own followings on social media with growing reputations on Instagram. Gracie can be found at @graciemcgra, Maggie can be found at @maggieemcgraw, and Audrey can be found at @audreymcgraw.
They all share moments from their day-to-day lives and typically look stylish while doing it. They also post the occasional throwback or candid moment involving McGraw and Hill, which surely please fans of their famous family. Scroll through to see some of the latest posts by all three sisters.
Audrey
View this post on Instagram
First up is Audrey, who's been posting some stunning shots as of late. Take this Oct. 17 black-and-white photo for example, where she looks identical to her famous mom.
Audrey (continued.)
View this post on Instagram
Similarly, this Oct. 27 image also makes her and Hill nearly mirror one another. In the caption, she wrote "Lady in waiting," but then cleverly added in the comments "for pizza."
Audrey (cont.)
View this post on Instagram
Audrey also gave fans a blast from the past, sharing a video of herself from childhood. In the video, a 7-year-old Audrey sings along to Evan Rachel Wood's cover of The Beatles' "If If Fell," which was recorded for the film Across the Universe.
Gracie
View this post on Instagram
Gracie recently made headlines for this video, which she uploaded on Thursday. In it, Hill and McGraw's oldest shows off her pole dancing skills and expressed how proud she is of herself for pulling off the moves.
Grace (cont.)
View this post on Instagram
In another Thursday upload, Gracie showed off her musical prowess. She sang "Don't Rain on My Parade" from the musical Funny Girl in tribute to the character Fanny Brice, which Barbara Streisand notably potrayed.
Maggie
View this post on Instagram
As for Maggie, she recently shared a gallery of images alongside her boyfriend. It was a tribute for his birthday and featured a few photos of the happy couple.
Maggie (cont.)
View this post on Instagram
On Saturday, Maggie shared a lighthearted selfie. She offered cheers to the weekend by sipping a glass of wine.