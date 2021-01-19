Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share a Kiss in Pre-COVID New Orleans Throwback

✖

The New Orleans Saints played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and while the team ultimately lost, they had plenty of support from famous fan Tim McGraw. Ahead of the game, the singer shared some support for his team with a post on social media, sharing a throwback shot of himself and wife Faith Hill next to a Saints football helmet.

"Who Dat?!!?" he captioned the snap, which showed him and Hill sharing a kiss. "This was in New Orleans for national championship last year...Geaux Saints!!! (I’m still a Louisiana boy)." In February 2020, New Orleans hosted the College Football Playoff National Championship, which was won that year by the LSU Tigers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

McGraw was born in Start, Louisiana attended Northeast Louisiana University on a baseball scholarship. He sustained a knee injury that prevented him from playing professionally, so he turned his focus to music. When his mom moved to Jacksonville, Florida, McGraw did as well, briefly attending Florida Community College at Jacksonville before dropping out and moving to Nashville.

After their trip to New Orleans, McGraw and Hill spent the majority of 2020 at their home in Nashville, where McGraw has been annoying his wife with a habit he picked up during years on the road. "I spent 30 years in hotel rooms going in and out, so I've never even thought about cleaning up, but she's a neat freak, so she likes everything pretty clean," he told Entertainment Tonight. "So I always get on her nerves about that."

Aside from that habit, McGraw shared that his and Hill's relationship didn't change all that much amid the pandemic. "Faith and I spend 90 percent of our time together. We're sort of homebodies. We don't get out much and we always cook at home. We don't eat out much," he said. "We're always around the house, so we spend a lot of time together anyway. But this has been really good. We enjoy just cuddling up and watching movies, TV series."

Food became a major part of the McGraw family's quarantine, with the couple and their three daughters hosting a number of themed dinners as well as holiday meals. "Faith makes great fried chicken, so we've had fried chicken quite a few times and I make the mashed potatoes," McGraw told his record label. "We’ve had fried chicken and mashed potatoes quite a few times, and she makes the best roasted chicken that you can possibly imagine. And I make a pretty dang good country fried steak."