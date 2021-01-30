Faith Hill Joins Daughter Maggie McGraw on TikTok, and the Result Is Hilarious

✖

Maggie McGraw, the 22-year-old daughter of country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, roped her mom into one of her latest TikTok videos. Her dad later shared the video with his followers on Instagram because he loves those "crazy girls" so much. Maggie is the middle of McGraw and Hill's daughters, joining Gracie, 23, and Audrey, 19. McGraw and Hill have been married since 1996.

The new TikTok clip showed Hill, Maggie, and Maggie's friend Georgiana joining them as they danced to "Lotus Flower Bomb" by Wale and Miguel. The three women tried their best to replicate the dance, but Hill quickly fell out of sync and everyone broke into laughter. "These crazy girls around here," McGraw wrote on Instagram. "Fun stuff."

The video racked up over 48,000 plays on TikTok, but it reached an even wider audience when McGraw shared it. The video has over 444,000 views just from McGraw's Instagram post. His fans loved seeing a lighter side of Hill, with more than 400 commenting on the post. "This is fantastic," one fan wrote. "Faith still got it," another wrote. "This just made my heart sing I did a twirl and a wiggle With a giggle and wiggle," another chimed in. "I don't want no problems I'm a superfan of Tim but girls rule."

Maggie has built a social media following, with over 26,000 followers on Instagram and 1,981 on TikTok. She is often seen with her father on the red carpet and is a Stanford University graduate, where she studied climate control. "She’s always been interested in the ocean, so her primary interest is marine biology," McGraw told Country Countdown USA in 2016. "She’s just about to start college, and we’ll see where it takes her. But that’s always been her biggest interest."

Even though McGraw has endorsed his daughter's TikTok page, don't consider that a complete endorsement of social media. In a recent interview released by his record label, McGraw said he is "not crazy" about social media, but he now understands how important it is to promote his latest work. McGraw has seen countless changes in the music business in the three decades since his first single was released. The one constant for him has been staying true to himself. "Knowing who you are as an artist and knowing what you do well, and even more importantly, knowing what you don’t do well, that’s the consistency that you have," he said. "All the other stuff’s gonna ebb and flow."

McGraw released his latest album, Here on Earth, in August and just collaborated with Tyler Hubbard on the single "Undivided." He has recorded several songs with Hill. In 2017, they released their first duet album, The Rest of Our Life, which included the hit title track and "Speak to a Girl."