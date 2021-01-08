Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Maggie Throws up Peace Sign in New Bikini Photo

✖

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie posted a new bikini photo to Instagram, throwing up the peace sign. "Lobster season bishes," she said in the caption. The swim suit pic was enough to make new mom Emma Roberts comment with a flirty "excuse me," followed by some heart eyes. Rita Wilson also commented under the semi-nude post saying, "Hello aloe."

It seems the McGraw sisters have been spending a lot of time by the ocean over the holidays. The photo comes just after the McGraw siblings all went on an island excursion. While it's not certain where the trio of sisters were exactly, many speculated the group was in the Bahamas on their parents' 20-acre private island.

During the holidays, the family made headlines with their Game of Thrones themed dinner party. Maggie dressed in a trench coat as Jamie Lannister and Gracie, with fake blood dripping, placed a crown over a short blond wig to depict Joffrey Baratheon.The solo photo of McGraw, showed the artist wearing a furry robe and a red wig with a beard to dress as Tormund. Hill was dressed as the Night King, while Audrey, with a red wig on her head, was Sansa Stark.

"So we had a Game of Thrones themed dinner at home with the kiddos," McGraw wrote. "Merry Christmas!"

The McGraw family's holiday shenanigans were definitely afoot throughout the Christmas season. The country music clan also posted a photo in a Hamilton themed dinner party.

Maggie captioned the set of photos, which also included two snaps of the 22-year-old showing off her costume, with a quote from the musical. "I remember that night, I just might. I remember that night, I just might," she said.

Gracie also shared her own set of photos of herself posing at home with the caption, "Georgie is ready to mingle #hamiltonnight."