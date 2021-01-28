Tim McGraw Admits He's 'Not Crazy About' Social Media

✖

Tim McGraw has been giving fans quality content on his Instagram page for several years now, including beach snaps and behind-the-scenes looks at family dinners, but the singer recently admitted that it's not his favorite part of his job "Social media I’m not crazy about but that’s part of what you have to do," he told his record label. "And it’s been a learning art for me, and sometimes I enjoy it and sometimes I don’t."

The Louisiana native released his first single in 1991, and as the music business has changed over the years, McGraw has discovered that the most important thing in his career has been staying true to himself. "I think really, the through-line for me, through all of the madness and the changes and all those things, is knowing yourself as an artist," he explained. "Knowing who you are as an artist and knowing what you do well, and even more importantly, knowing what you don’t do well, that’s the consistency that you have. All the other stuff’s gonna ebb and flow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

The singer added that he acknowledges that change, though his focus will always be on his music despite what's going on around him. "Things are gonna change, the business models are gonna change, the types of music that people want to hear is gonna change," he said. "All those things are gonna change. But if you’re consistent in who you are and you know yourself as an artist, you know what you do well, you know what you don’t do well, and then you sort of pick up things that are happening along the way to stay relevant and stay on top of the ball with having that core base of what you do as an artist, then I think that’s all you can do, and then the chips are gonna fall where they’re gonna fall."

McGraw concluded, "All those other things you learn as you go along, and I try to learn as much as I can about it, but basically, when it comes back to it it’s about the music to me." In 2020, the 53-year-old released his latest album, Here on Earth, and earlier this month teamed up with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard for their new song "Undivided," which they performed during President Joe Biden's inauguration concert event.