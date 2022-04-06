Eric Church Makes Amends With Fans in Special Way After Canceling Concert to Attend Final Four

✖

Eric Church is making amends with his fans in a special way after canceling a concert so that he could attend the March Madness Final Four games. In a new social media post, Church announced that he is going to be putting on a free concert for those who missed out when he canceled his San Antonio, Texas, concert to watch the North Carolina Tarheels play against Duke. "Thank you to San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game," he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

Church continued, "It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday September, 2 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our canceled San Antonio show." He concluded the announcement, "Details to be announced soon." On March 29, Church canceled his April 2 concert so that he could watch his favorite college team in a historic March Madness Final Four game. The singer is originally from the state and has been a longtime hardcore Tarheels fan.

Church issued a statement on the concert cancellation and explained his situation. "To the Church Choir," the statement begins, referring to the collective nickname of Church's fans. "This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream. This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so I can have this moment with my family and sports community."

He continued, "However, it's that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance. Woody Durham always said, 'Go where you go and do what you do.'" Finally, Church concluded his statement, "Thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels." The move was very controversial, so time will tell if upset fans are won back by the peace offering Church is extending.