Eric Church Cancels Concert to Watch March Madness Final Four Game

Country music superstar and North Carolina native Eric Church is a big Tarheels fan, and he recently proved it in a big way. Church canceled his San Antonio, Texas concert on April 2 so that he can watch his favorite college team play against Duke in a March Madness Final Four game. Church issued a statement on the concert cancellation and explained his situation.

“To the Church Choir,” the statement begins, referring to the name Church’s fans go by. “This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four. As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream. This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so I can have this moment with my family and sports community.”

https://twitter.com/RossMartin_IC/status/1508899652199927819?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

He continued, “However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance. Woody Durham always said, ‘Go where you go and do what you do.’” Finally, Church concluded his statement, “Thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels.”

The move has been met with a big response online, as many are taking to social media to share their thoughts and feelings on the matter. “Welp no longer a fan and not buying merchandise. Probably not a huge loss and I’m sure he doesn’t care but if you were a ‘fan’ of the Tarheels you wouldn’t schedule a concert,” one upset fan tweeted. “Totally unprofessional and frankly unacceptable. After 2 years of Covid restrictions he had a lot of Texas fans really looking forward to turning out for him, myself included. Horrible selfish decision,” someone else added.

Church has not been without his supporters, however, with some fans expressing that they understand his situation and don’t fault him for his decision. “I love the fact that he weighed this decision, knowing the blowback would be big, and still decided that UNC/dook in the Final Four was worth the risk. I’ll be blaring ‘Carolina’ all week in honor of you wearing your heart on your sleeve [Eric Church,]” a fan offered. “GO HEELS!”