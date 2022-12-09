Elle King Suffers Concussion After Falling Down Stairs, Forced to Cancel Shows

Elle King revealed that she suffered a concussion recently and was forced to cancel three upcoming appearances on radio shows. The "Ex's & Oh's" singer, 33, said she was injured after she fell one evening. She was making a bottle for her 15-month-old son Lucky Levi at the time.

"Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle," King wrote. "I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week. No one wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing."

King went on to say that she slipped down her staircase while making a bottle in the middle of the night and suffered a concussion. She recently tried to play three shows, but the traveling and stage lights only made her condition worse. The "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" singer thanked the artists who took her slots and the radio stations for their support.

"I wish you all happy and healthy holidays and I can't wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon," King concluded. King already has tour dates planned for next year, starting with a performance at Music in the City 2023 in Nashville on Jan. 19. She will also start her A-Freakin-Men Tour in New Orleans on Feb. 14. The Red Clay Strays are joining her on tour.

King is about to release her third studio album, Come Get Your Wife, on Jan. 27. The album will include the singles "Try Jesus," "Out Yonder," the Dierks Bentley collaboration "Worth a Shot," and "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert. She also signed on to co-host CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash special on Dec. 31.

Come Get Your Wife is King's first new album since Shake the Spirit was released in 2018. "This whole album and everything is revealing a lot more about myself because now I'm much more comfortable because I have nothing," King recently told PEOPLE about the new album. "It's not that I don't have anything to prove, because I'll always prove it to you. I will. I love to. But I'm being much more revealing about my life and about a part of my life that I've been so protective of, which is where my family's from and where my family still lives in Ohio, and what truly made me who I am and what brought me here."

King, the daughter of London King and former Saturday Night Live cast member Rob Schneider, rose to fame with her 2014 smash hit "Ex's & Oh's" and her 2015 debut album Love Stuff. She has also scored hits with "America's Sweetheart," "Under the Influence," "Shame," and "Good Girls." This year, "Drunk (Add I Don't Wanna Go Home)" was nominated for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award at the Grammys. The song was also nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 2021 Country Music Awards.