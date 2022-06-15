Dierks Bentley and Brittney Spencer Triumphantly Close out CMA Fest

CMA Fest 2022 has officially come and gone. Aside from exhaustion and a cold, the four-day music festival left us with tons of fun moments and highlights. Day 4 was no outlier, even though fatigue was definitely setting in. We caught plenty of action on the last day/night of CMA Fest, including festival high points from Dierks Bentley and Brittney Spencer, among others. Bentley capped off the whole festival with a rousing Nissan Stadium set, while Spencer knocked us out with the closing number of her daytime performance. Old Dominion, Chrissy Metz and others also entertained through the incredibly hot Nashville day. Scroll through to read the PopCulture.com rundown of Sunday at CMA Fest:

Brittney Spencer's Roaring Finale (Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com) While we only made it over in time to see one song from her set, that's all Brittney Spencer needed to make this list. After kicking off the festival's first night at Nissan Stadium with a soaring rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," Spencer got a full set of her own on Sunday at the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, which was next to the Cumberland River and Ascend Amphitheater. While it was a smaller stage, Spencer proved her talents are deserving of much larger platforms. The closing number we caught was a cover of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walking," and it was one of — if not the — best cover of the song I've heard. With all due respect to Jessica Simpson, Spencer's incredible voice just turned the track up a level, tweaking it from a groovy, steady track to a soulful rocker. Hopefully, we'll get a recorded version of it one day (aside from the YouTube clip of Spencer and Brothers Osborne's cover of the song at the ACM Awards). prevnext

Old Dominion Definitively Slaps (Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com) Sunday was the second time in the last few weeks I've had the chance to catch Old Dominion live, following their May 28 opening set for Kenny Chesney at Nissan Stadium. In my review of that show, I noted that the five-piece band "kinda slap." After seeing the CMA Fest show, that two-week-old remark holds up! I loved the group's energy, always commanding different parts of the stage and rotating through different instruments (accordion hive, rise up!) to keep things fun and fresh. Old Dominion also took a moment to honor Alan Jackson, who had to back out of his headlining slot at this year's CMA Fest. They covered "Chattahoochee" (side note: maybe the most fun song title to say out loud), in what was a weekend highlight. Old Dominion is just the perfect spice to add to your live show docket. Even if you aren't super familiar with the songs, they've gotta entertaining tracks paired with an engaging stage presence. prevnext

Dierks Bentley and Friends Take Things Home (Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com) Dierks Bentley, who had popped up through the weekend at Nissan Stadium to film segments for the festival's ABC special, closed out the whole weekend. He's a great closer, giving big hits and a fun vibe to end on, especially, when the crowd is pretty exhausted after four days of country music. He also gave the loyal CMA Fest crowd a few treats, the first being the remarkably random Billy Ray Cyrus cameo. (For all my fellow millennials out there, Billy Ray Cyrus is the dad from Hannah Montana.) (For you Gen Z readers, Billy Ray Cyrus is the old dude who sings/raps on the remix of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road.") It was pure elation when Bentley trotted out the country legend, who is looking surprising like Rob Zombie these days. "Achy Breaky Heart" was, of course, a crowdpleaser and the perfect stadium singalong. Bentley went on to praise Cyrus, calling him "a trendsetter," and he's kind of right? Maybe it's time to give the man his due. Another guest, Elle King, joined in towards the end of the set for two songs, Charlie Daniels Band's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" and the pair's collaboration "Worth a Shot." It was welcome to see more of King, who, like many women on the Nissan Stadium lineup, was relegated to a two-song set earlier in the night. King was fantastic in her outing (which included a guest appearance from Ashley McBryde), and it's just more evidence that women need more time on the main stage. prevnext