Elle King Welcomes Rainbow Baby With Fiance Dan Tooker

Elle King is officially a mom! The 32-year-old singer-songwriter recently welcomed her rainbow baby with fiancé Dan Tooker. The little one's birth came after the couple previously revealed they had tragically suffered the loss of two pregnancies.

News of the little one's arrival was announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1 by the "Ex's & Oh's" singer's famous father, Rob Schneider, who shared the news to Instagram. In a post, the 57-year-old comedian wrote, "THE WORLD JUST GOT 8.1 POUNDS BETTER!! CONGRATULATIONS ELLE AND DAN!! LOVE, GRANDPA ROBBIE." Scheider shared the post alongside a cartoon illustration of a baby in a carriage with the "congratulations!" written underneath, the Daily Mail reported. The image was all blue, seemingly hinting that King and Tooker are the proud parents of a baby boy. The former Saturday Night Live star later deleted the post, however, and neither King nor Tooker have shared the news on their own social media accounts.

King and Tooker first announced back in March that they were expecting. In an Instagram post featuring sonogram images of their unborn child, King wrote, "Well, we did something! Me and [Dan Tooker] made a little human! We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant." She went on to reveal that "this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It's a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready." King added, "I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me" before going on to encourage her followers going through similar struggles to maintain hope. She wrote, "I'm telling you, our babies come. And I love you. What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high-risk pregnancy!"

Just a month later, the singer debuted her baby bump during the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. King opened the ceremony alongside Miranda Lambert with a performance of their song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." Wearing a sparkly jumpsuit with blue fringe, King's baby bump was on full display throughout the performance.

King and Tooker, a tattoo artist, became engaged in October 2020 on their one-year anniversary. Announcing the news, King revealed, "We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning." Although King said she had a ring in her pocket during the journey and was planning on proposing, Tooker, whom she called her "soulmate," ultimately "beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way. So I immediately got down on my knee too." The couple has not yet confirmed the birth of their baby.