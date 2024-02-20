Stars Reveal Their Favorite Dolly Parton Songs Ahead of CBS 'Pet Gala' Special (Exclusive)

Everyone has a favorite Dolly Parton song — even the stars! We caught up with a few celebrities on the pink carpet during the taping of Dolly Parton's Pet Gala. In honor of the event, we asked the stars, such as Jane Lynch, to name their favorite Parton song to listen to (or sing). We got a range of responses, varying from iconic classics like "I Will Always Love You" to deeper cuts from Parton's discography. Scroll to see their responses and listen to the tracks.

Iain Armitage - "Jolene" (Photo: Pamela Littky/CBS // RCA Victor) "I'm gonna say 'Jolene'" Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage said. "That's so basic, and I love all of her songs, so that's a cheap cop out." He added, "Dolly Parton is so wonderful."

Jane Lynch - "I Will Always Love You" (Photo: Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images // Columbia Nashville) "'I Will Always Love You,' and I do sing with it, too," Jane Lynch told us. "It's not an easy song to sing, but I like it."

Emily Ann Roberts - "Smokey Mountain Memories" (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images // Columbia Nashville/Blue Eye Records) "I really love her song 'Smokey Mountain Memories,' It's one of my favorites," The Voice alum Emilly Ann Roberts told us. "I grew up in East Tennessee, so the Smokey Mountains are near and dear to my heart. And just the way she storytells in that song; you can just hear her heart all over it. So I've always loved that one."