What 'Talladega Nights' Star Jane Lynch Thinks Ricky Bobby's Mom Is Up to Now (Exclusive)

Jane Lynch has played a slew of comedic characters in her career, like Sue Sylvester in Glee or Constance Carmell in Party Down. One of the highlights in filmography is her role as Lucy Bobby in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. While chatting with Lynch at the Nashville, Tennessee, taping of the upcoming CBS special Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, we just had to ask Lynch what she thinks Ricky Bobby's mom is up to now.

It turns out that she believes Lucy is still entrenched in her life as a grandmother to Ricky's two troublemaking sons, Walker and Texas Ranger. Plus, she's probably still trying to keep her NASCAR driver son's life on track.

"She would probably be around 80 now," Lynch said. "It depends on what Ricky Bobby's up to and those terrible children. But she's probably standing by them. It's probably the same old thing, it's probably like Groundhog Day. She wakes up, and she rolls her eyes, and she has to get the kids and get them in shape and hope that their dad does what he's supposed to do. But she loves them."

The Wreck-It Ralph and Only Murders in the Building actress will next be seen on-screen in the CBS special Dolly Parton's Pet Gala. She'll be tapping into her experience in the movie Best in Show to host the dog-filled pink carpet portion of the evening alongside Parton.

How to Watch Dolly Parton's Pet Gala

(Photo: Courtesy of Dolly Parton)

CBS will air Dolly Parton's Pet Gala on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. CBS is viewable for free for anyone with a digital antenna (which you can purchase at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.) It's also viewable via cable providers or livestream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.)

The easiest way to stream Dolly Parton's Pet Gala will be on Paramount+, which offers a CBS livestream as well as on-demand viewing afterward. Click here for free trial and subscription info.