Dolly Parton Reveals New CBS TV Special

Dolly Parton has set a new CBS TV special, and dog lovers will want to tune in. On Thursday, the Paramount-owned network announced Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, a two-hour variety special airing on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. There will be "pink carpet" arrivals featuring stars and some adorable pets. Plus, there will be loads of musical performances. Both CBS and Paramount+ will air the special. (Click here for a free trial of Paramount+.)

Parton's songs "I Will Always Love You," "9 to 5," Jolene," and "Puppy Love" will all be performed during the TV special, with Parton, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson and KC (of KC of the Sunshine Band) all set to sing them. As far as celebs making appearances, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Simpson, Margaret Cho, Carson Kressley, Jim Nantz and Iain Armitage (of Young Sheldon fame) will drop by.

Parton and Jane Lynch (Glee, Hollywood Game Night) will host the pink carpet portion of the evening, which will feature pups dressed up in selections from Parton's Doggy Parton pet line. Kelly Osbourne and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith will also appear on the carpet as correspondents.

"I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this pet gala!" Parton said in the CBS press release. "I love animals. I've got all kinds, and of course, I've always had little dogs around, and big ones! We're going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I'm looking forward to it! There is so much fun stuff, and I know all the animal lovers out there are going to love this show."

CBS will air Dolly Parton's Pet Gala on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. CBS is viewable for free for anyone with a digital antenna (which you can purchase at retailers like Amazon and Walmart.) It's also viewable via cable providers or livestream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.)

The easiest way to stream Dolly Parton's Pet Gala will be on Paramount+, which offers a CBS livestream as well as on-demand viewing afterward. Click here for free trial and subscription info.